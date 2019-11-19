Opposition members condemn police action against JNU students

Opposition members in Lok Sabha on Tuesday described as "suppression of voice" the alleged baton-charge by police on JNU students demanding total rollback of hostel fee hike. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Saugata Roy (TMC), T N Prathapan (Cong) and Danish Ali (BSP) accused the government of using force to suppress the voice of students.

Roy dubbed as "unfortunate" the use of force on students, saying the hike should be rolled back as poor students will find it difficult to pay the amount. Prathpan said the students are protesting for their rights. "The government is undemocratically suppressing their voice against fee hike. The government is ruining higher education institutions," he said.

He also demanded a high-level probe into the "atrocities" committed against students of the university. Danish Ali too demanded a probe into the lathi-charge and sought an "apology" from the government.

But Speaker Om Birla did not allow him to speak further as his Zero Hour notice was on another issue..

