International Development News
Development News Edition

Financial crunch due to Centre's failure to release GST dues

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 16:45 IST
Financial crunch due to Centre's failure to release GST dues
Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Finance minister Thomas Isaac on Tuesday said the state government had failed to receive its share of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues of Rs 1600 crore from the Centre due to which it was facing a financial crunch. Replying to a notice seeking leave for adjournment motion in the state assembly, Isaac said fears expressed by the opposition that the state was undergoing a severe financial crisis were unfounded.

There was a financial crunch this month compared to other months. More restrictions need to be imposed this month as Kerala failed to receive its GST dues of Rs 1600 crore from the center, he said.

The Centre has also reduced the credit limit of the state by almost Rs 6000 crore, he said. The state was heading towards a financial emergency, V D Satheeshan (Congress) said moving the notice.

After the speaker disallowed discussion on the motion, Opposition Congress-led UDF walked out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Return of short-selling bans: market protection or 'war against truth'?

New moves to curb short-selling in some countries have set the stage for a renewed battle between free-market advocates and authorities aiming to check investors they see as profiteers who destabilize major companies.Turkeys regulator banne...

Soccer-Qatar to charter cruise liners to host fans at World Cup

Qatar will charter two cruise liners to help accommodate football fans during the 2022 World Cup, as the Gulf nation of about 2.7 million people looks for ways to host an expected 1 million visitors. Fans of all 32 teams in the tournament w...

Central Asia needs innovative strategies to improve irrigation practices

Over 80 experts from five Central Asian countries gathered today in Almaty to discuss how to improve and modernize irrigation practices in Central Asia. The two-day workshop, entitled Towards Regional Initiatives for Modernizing Irrigation ...

Rugby-Pivac names McNicholl and Halaholo in first Wales squad

New Wales coach Wayne Pivac has picked New Zealand-born backs Johnny McNicholl and Willis Halaholo in his first squad to face the Barbarians in Cardiff on Nov. 30, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday. McNicoll and Halaholo, who qualified ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019