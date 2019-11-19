Mamata pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Tuesday paid tributes to Indira Gandhi onher 102nd birth anniversary, and urged people to keep thespirit of 'unity in diversity' alive

"Homage to Indira Gandhi, former Prime Minister ofIndia, on her birth anniversary. National Integration Weekbegins today. Let us work together to keep the spirit of'unity in diversity' alive," Banerjee said in a tweet

Gandhi was the prime minister between 1966 and 1977and later between 1980 and 1984. She was born on this day in1917 in Allahabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)