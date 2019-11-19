International Development News
PDP MP writes to HM, seeks release of three former CMs

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 17:51 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 17:51 IST
PDP, the erstwhile ally of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged him to release political prisoners, including three former chief ministers, and address the "fear psychosis" of people from the Kashmir Valley. In the letter, PDP's Rajya Sabha member Mohammed Fayyaz Mir said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been suffering because of an "intense communication black out" and it has affected their daily lives.

"It is the fundamental that the highest authorities within the government of India reach out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and resolve their queries about uncertainty, leaderless and the consistent lock down that they have been facing," it said. The PDP lawmaker also demanded release of all political leaders and party workers as well as the three former chief ministers.

Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah are under detention since August 5 when the Centre announced withdrawal of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and its bifurcation into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Farooq Abdullah was slapped with the controversial Public Safety Act by the government and detained on September 17.

Mir also mentioned the recent altercation when the detained leaders were being shifted to a new sub-jail. "They were dealt in a very humiliating and downgrading manner...they have been subject to extremely scanty and indignant living condition during their detention," he said.

To carry forward the democratic process in the Kashmir Valley, the release of these leaders is a pre-requisite and is essential as well, Mir said. "We believe that democracy is the most potent method to resolve these issues and differences that have created unrest among the people.

"Kashmir is facing a huge humanitarian and political crisis since 108 days now. There is fear psychosis, ambiguity and insecurity in the hearts and minds of people and their future in Jammu and Kashmir," he said while urging the Centre to address these at the earliest. Since August 5, Jammu and Kashmir has seen massive rise in the presence of armed forces and the severe curtailment of human rights, Mir said.

