Pondy hikes monthly assistance to ex servicemen

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy announced on Tuesday that the monthly assistance for ex-servicemen has been increased to Rs 10,000 every month from the current Rs 6,000. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Puducherry Administrative committee of the Sainik Welfare Board here recently, he told reporters here.

He also said ex-servicemen would be issued a gift coupon immediately for a value of Rs 3000 and from next year during Diwali festival, they would get Rs 4000 through their bank accounts under the DBT scheme. There are around 2,500 ex-servicemen in Puducherry.

Education Minister R Kamalakannan, who is the vice-chairman of the committee, was also present.PTI COR BN BN.

