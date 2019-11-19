International Development News
Development News Edition

Modi's visits abroad, decision to keep out of RCEP highlighted at BJP meeting

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 18:53 IST
Modi's visits abroad, decision to keep out of RCEP highlighted at BJP meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "successful" visits to several countries as well as his participation in events such as the UNGA and BRICS meetings besides India's refusal to join RCEP in "national interest" were highlighted at the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal briefed BJP MPs on the issues in the parliamentary party's first meeting in the Winter session.

Modi did not attend the meeting. Goyal said the UPA government had favoured India joining Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership even though India's access to foreign markets would be less than the exposure other countries would have got of the Indian market.

The Modi government is setting things right, an MP quoted the minister as saying. Goyal claimed that now even RCEP members have spoken in favour of India's concerns being addressed. India is becoming another economic power centre, he said, adding that India took the decision to keep out of RCEP to save its industry and manufacturing and it was in national interest, sources said.

BJP sources said Jaishankar told MPs that Modi's foreign visits have boosted India's standing and furthered the country's interests. He spoke in detail about Modi's participation in the United National General Assembly meeting in the US in September and the 'Howdy Modi' rally, attended by thousands of people of Indian origin (PIO) besides US President Donald Trump.

The prime minister's participation in the BRICS and ASEAN meetings besides his trips to Russia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Bhutan were also spotlighted, with Jaishankar telling the ruling party's lawmakers that Modi brought the issue of terrorism to the fore and found support from most countries. Issues such as the economy, traditional medicine, water crisis, digital health and other "people-centric" issues also came in for discussion, the sources said.

The external affairs minister mentioned the decision of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to accord their highest civilian honour on Modi. At the party meeting, MPs were also asked to give details of the foot march that all BJP functionaries were asked to undertake to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on October 2.

They were further asked to get details of the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat, a health insurance scheme rolled out by the Centre, from their respective constituency. PTI KR ZMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Kiran Bedi "appears to be sister" of Hitler, says Puducherry CM

Kiran Bedi appears to be sister of Hitler, says Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, slams her style of functioning....

McIlroy unperturbed by being out of Race to Dubai contention

Dubai, Nov 19 AFP Rory McIlroy, a three-time winner of the Race to Dubai, says he is fine with the fact that he cannot become the European Tours number one for a fourth time this week at the DP World Tour Championship. The Northern Irishman...

Details of 2022 National Games Village will be finalised next month: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said that the details of the Athletes Village for the 2022 National Games will be finalised next month. The state is racing against time as the 36-month countdown to the National Games is ...

Bosnia's presidency nominates Serb PM-designate - party spokesman

Bosnias tripartite inter-ethnic presidency agreed on Tuesday to nominate economist Zoran Tegeltija, a Serb, as prime minister-designate 13 months after an election, a spokesman for the Serb ruling SNSD party told Reuters. Tegeltija was prop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019