International Development News
Development News Edition

Ashok Tanwar announces drive to take up social issues in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 18:53 IST
Ashok Tanwar announces drive to take up social issues in Delhi

Former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar, who recently quit the party, on Tuesday announced the launch of a social initiative, "Delhi Bachao, Bharat Bachao Abhiyan", in the national capital to take up issues that concern various sections of the society. Speaking to PTI over phone, Tanwar said it was purely a "social initiative", asserting that "as of now, there is no plan to form a political party".

"We have started an initiative to build the nation. We have named our first campaign 'Delhi Bachao, Bharat Bachao Abhiyan'. Later, this campaign will be extended to other parts, like for example we will later take up 'Uttar Pradesh Bachao, Bharat Bachao Abhiyan'," he said. Tanwar said this is a non-political initiative, in which social issues will be taken up. "For example in Delhi, you have environmental issue, guest teachers issue, problems faced by contract employees, the demolition of Ravidas temple issue, besides there is problem of unemployment," he said.

Asked if the ultimate aim is to float a party, Tanwar said, "Not now, but in the future we will take a call. We are yet to discuss about that." "We felt that nobody is raising people's issues. Various parties are engaged in slanging match and blame game on every issue." he added.

Tanwar said cycle yatras will taken out in all the parliamentary constituencies of Delhi from November 30 to December 6. Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Delhi early next year.

Tanwar said he held a meeting in Delhi which was attended by former Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Kureel and ex-MP Sadhu Yadav. The meeting was also attended by Tanwar's supporters. "This is just the beginning, we will connect with more people in the days ahead," he said.

Notably, Tanwar grabbed headlines a month ago after he protested outside Congress president Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi over alleged irregularities in ticket distribution for the Haryana Assembly polls. Later, he resigned from the party. Tanwar, who was appointed the Haryana Congress chief in 2014, had been at loggerheads with former chief minister and party strongman Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

In September this year, he was replaced as Congress' Haryana unit president by Kumari Selja, while Hooda was appointed as the state legislature party leader before the polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Kiran Bedi "appears to be sister" of Hitler, says Puducherry CM

Kiran Bedi appears to be sister of Hitler, says Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, slams her style of functioning....

McIlroy unperturbed by being out of Race to Dubai contention

Dubai, Nov 19 AFP Rory McIlroy, a three-time winner of the Race to Dubai, says he is fine with the fact that he cannot become the European Tours number one for a fourth time this week at the DP World Tour Championship. The Northern Irishman...

Details of 2022 National Games Village will be finalised next month: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said that the details of the Athletes Village for the 2022 National Games will be finalised next month. The state is racing against time as the 36-month countdown to the National Games is ...

Bosnia's presidency nominates Serb PM-designate - party spokesman

Bosnias tripartite inter-ethnic presidency agreed on Tuesday to nominate economist Zoran Tegeltija, a Serb, as prime minister-designate 13 months after an election, a spokesman for the Serb ruling SNSD party told Reuters. Tegeltija was prop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019