Bedi appears to be sister of Hitler, says Puducherry CM, slams

Attacking Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi over her sytle of functioning, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday said she "appears to be the sister of German dictator Adolf Hitler" and his blood pressure "shoots up" whenever she returns files on cabinet decisions without approval. He accused Bedi of "standing in the way" of each and every decision of the Congress ministry headed by him.

"She is functioning like a dictator and appears to be sister of German dictator Adolf Hitler," he told workers of the ruling Congress at the birth anniversary celebration of late prime minister Indira Gandhi in the party office here. "Whenever I get the files back from Bedi without her nod to our decisions my blood pressure level shoots up and I get irritated," the chief minister said..

