Congress to raise electoral bonds issue in parliament

The Congress will raise the electoral bonds issue in the ensuing Parliament session and also move a breach of privilege motion against the then minister of state for finance for lying in the House, party spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi said on Tuesday. Briefing media persons here, he said the Modi government had found out a new money-laundering route through "electoral bonds" with the help of corporates.

As the "democracy is in danger", now the Congress members would raise the issue in the current winter session of parliament and also move a "breach of privilege" motion against the minister concerned for lying to the House multiple times, Gogoi said. P Radhakrishnan was the Minister of State for Finance back then, however, Gogoi did not take his name.

To expose the commissions and omissions of the government and its mismanagement on the economic front-- 'Bharat Bachao Andolan' would be organized on December 14 in Delhi, he said. Another party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the government ignored all the objections of the Election Commission and the RBI on political funding and implemented the scheme which has "only benefitted the ruling BJP".

