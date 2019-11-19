International Development News
Development News Edition

Congress to raise electoral bonds issue in parliament

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 19:28 IST
Congress to raise electoral bonds issue in parliament
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress will raise the electoral bonds issue in the ensuing Parliament session and also move a breach of privilege motion against the then minister of state for finance for lying in the House, party spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi said on Tuesday. Briefing media persons here, he said the Modi government had found out a new money-laundering route through "electoral bonds" with the help of corporates.

As the "democracy is in danger", now the Congress members would raise the issue in the current winter session of parliament and also move a "breach of privilege" motion against the minister concerned for lying to the House multiple times, Gogoi said. P Radhakrishnan was the Minister of State for Finance back then, however, Gogoi did not take his name.

To expose the commissions and omissions of the government and its mismanagement on the economic front-- 'Bharat Bachao Andolan' would be organized on December 14 in Delhi, he said. Another party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the government ignored all the objections of the Election Commission and the RBI on political funding and implemented the scheme which has "only benefitted the ruling BJP".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Bosnia's presidency nominates PM-designate after 13 months

Bosnias inter-ethnic presidency said on Tuesday it has nominated economist Zoran Tegeltija, a Serb, as prime minister-designate, after its Serb, Croat and Bosniak members agreed on how to proceed towards NATO integration 13 months after a v...

Hey, big spender! UK debt to pile up under election promises

Whether Brexit purists or radical socialists win Britains election next month, a deluge of fresh debt is set to bloat the countrys 1.6 trillion pound 2.1 trillion government bond pile.But the permutations around the Dec. 12 election - and t...

UPDATE 1-U.S. support for Israeli settlements renews focus on core issue in Mideast conflict

Israels ruling right-wing government on Tuesday moved swiftly to embrace Washingtons backing for Israeli settlements, even as Palestinians and Arab leaders said it was a threat to the international rule of law. Mondays announcement by Secre...

Tennis-Argentina overpower Chile in Davis Cup opener

Argentina secured an unassailable 2-0 lead over Chile in their opening group stage tie of the revamped Davis Cup in Madrid on Tuesday, courtesy spotless performances in their singles matches. The International Tennis Federation has faced cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019