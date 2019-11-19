International Development News
Development News Edition

Karnataka bypoll: Nominations of 218 candidates 'valid'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 22:02 IST
Karnataka bypoll: Nominations of 218 candidates 'valid'

A total of 218 candidates has been declared as 'validly nominated' for December 5 byelections to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka, for which the scrutiny of nominations took place on Tuesday, poll officials said. Out of the total 355 nominations received from candidates in all the 15 constituencies till Monday which was the last date to file nominations, 54 have been rejected.

The 218 validly nominated candidates comprise 15 each from BJP and Congress, 14 from JD(S), 2 from BSP, one from NCP, 46 from other parties and 125 independents. While highest number of validly nominated candidates is from Shivajinagar with 26 candidates, followed by Hoskote 24; Krishnarajpet with 7 has the least number of candidates.

The candidates whose nominations have been rejected include Yemkanmardi Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi from Gokak, who had filed his papers during the last moment on Monday, fearing chances of his brother and Congress official candidate Lakhan Jarkiholis nomination getting rejected. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 21 and the counting of votes would take place on December 9.

The bypolls were necessitated after the resignation and absence of 17 Congress-JD(S) legislators from the trust vote led to the collapse of H D Kumaraswamy headed coalition government and paved way for the BJP to come to power. The 17 legislators were subsequently disqualified by the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar. However the Supreme Court last week heard MLA's petition challenging the disqualification and allowed them to contest the bypolls.

With winning majority of seats crucial for the government's survival, BJP fielded 13 disqualified legislators as party candidates from their respective constituencies. Taking the bypolls as a prestige issue, the Congress and JD(S) have said that ensuring defeat of disqualified MLAs, who "betrayed" them, was their main agenda.

The 15 constituencies that would go for bypolls are: Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagar, Chikballapur, KR Puram, Yeshwanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, Hoskote, KR Pet and Hunsur. While elections to Maski and RR Nagar constituencies have been withheld as separate cases with regard to them are pending before the high court.

Among the 15 constituencies going for bypolls, 12 were held by Congress and 3 by JD(S)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. sees hope for wider Afghan peace in release of two hostages

The United States welcomed the release on Tuesday of two U.S. and Australian men held by the Afghan Taliban and said the gesture, a recent decline in violence, and other developments gave it hope that intra-Afghan peace talks could succeed....

UPDATE 2-Italy's bond yields rise as periphery comes under selling pressure again

Southern European bond yields rose on Tuesday, continuing to underperform higher-rated debt markets in the euro area as risk assets globally came under selling pressure.Borrowing costs in Germany, France and the Netherlands were all little ...

UPDATE 2-U.N., Red Cross say Israeli settlements are still unlawful

The United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC said on Tuesday that Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory remain in breach of international law, rejecting the Trump administrations position accepting th...

Fitbit Versa 2 gets whooping USD 50 price cut ahead of Black Friday sale

The Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch featuring Always-On Display mode, 6 day battery life, and Amazon Alexa voice assistant has received a price cut of USD 50 ahead of Black Friday sales and is now available for USD 149 on Amazon and WalmartTo rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019