International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe sets record as longest-serving PM as allegations of misdeeds persist

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 04:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 04:42 IST
UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe sets record as longest-serving PM as allegations of misdeeds persist

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe became Japan's longest-serving premier on Wednesday - a remarkable feat for a leader who once quit in humiliation - amid economic worries and allegations that he violated election laws. Abe, 65, has won relatively high marks for his diplomacy. His warm ties with U.S. President Donald Trump may have averted worst-case scenarios in trade feuds, although little progress has been made on a territorial row with Russia and relations with South Korea are frigid.

"There is no other world leader getting along so well with Trump," said Akihisa Nagashima, a one-time opposition lawmaker who now in Abe's Liberal Democratic Party. Abe, who served a troubled one-year term before quitting in 2007, made a comeback in December 2012, promising a stronger military and a revamped economy while aiming to revise Japan's post-war, pacifist constitution.

Combining earlier and current stints, Wednesday marked Abe's 2,887th day in office, breaking the record set by Taro Katsura more than a century ago. Abe has led his ruling coalition to six national election victories since returning, surviving allegations of cronyism and scandals over falsified data by bureaucrats.

Those victories were aided by a fragmented opposition and memories of the rocky 2009-2012 rule by the novice Democratic Party of Japan, which left many voters longing for stability. "The biggest reason (for his longevity) is that he's better than the DPJ government," Seiko Noda, an LDP lawmaker and potential Abe rival, told Reuters.

But since a cabinet reshuffle in September, two ministers - both close allies of Abe - have had to resign over allegations of election campaign law violations. Now Abe is under fire over accusations he not only favoured supporters with invites to a state-funded cherry blossom viewing party but may have broken campaign laws by subsidising backers' attendance at a reception the night before.

Abe has denied wrongdoing. A Nov. 16-17 Asahi newspaper poll showed 68% were not convinced by his explanations, though his support rating was steady at 44%. Concerns that the economy is headed for recession amid the fading impacts of his "Abenomics" policies also cloud Abe's future. Critics say his third "arrow" of structural reform never flew.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Human rights situation in Nicaragua 'critical,' regional body says

The Organization of American States said on Tuesday that Nicaragua was experiencing a critical human rights situation that had upset the countrys constitutional order, following President Daniel Ortegas crackdown on opponents. Major demonst...

SEMI, Partners Launch Largest Microelectronics Education Initiative Co-Funded by Erasmus+ Program

&#160;SEMI and 19 partners from 14 countries today launched an initiative to fill the skills gap and boost workforce diversity by tightening collaboration between the microelectronics industry and education providers. The project, dubbed ME...

Cricket-NZ's Ferguson misses out on test debut against England

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has missed out in making his long awaited test debut against England in the first game of the two-match series at Mt. Maunganui on Thursday.Captain Kane Williamson told reporters at Bay Oval on Wednes...

UPDATE 4-After meeting AFL-CIO, Pelosi says USMCA must be enforceable for workers to win passage

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday conditioned her support for a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal on better enforcement of its labor provisions, defying pressure by the Trump administration to get the deal done q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019