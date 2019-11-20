International Development News
Development News Edition

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 13:11 IST
Internet in Kashmir after local admn feels it is fit to do so:

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said in Rajya Sabha that the government will restore Internet connection in Kashmir as soon as the local administration feels it is fit to do so. Responding to a series of questions on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir during Question Hour, Shah also asserted that not a single person has died in police firing after August 5 when the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped.

He also said all newspapers and TV channels are functioning in Kashmir and there is no decline in circulation of newspapers. "The situation there was always normal. There were many notions spread all over the world. There is total normalcy prevailing. After August 5, not a single person has died in police firing although many feared there would be bloodshed and more number of killings," the Home Minister said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

After BSNL, MTNL rings in strong VRS response; says over 13,500 staff opted for scheme so far

After BSNL, state-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd MTNL on Wednesday said its VRS plan has surpassed its internal estimates as more than 13,500 employees have opted for the recently-announced scheme so far. MTNL had initially expected th...

Four arrested for Rs 400 cr GST fraud, ED might join probe

The Central Goods and Services Tax CGST department has arrested four persons for allegedly making false input tax credit ITC claims causing loss to the exchequer to the tune of at least Rs 400 crore, sources said. While one person was rema...

WB governor shown black flags on way to event in Murshidabad

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the state government, was shown black flags and asked to go back by alleged Trinamool Congress activists during his visit to Domkal area in Murshidabad district on Wedn...

Kamal reiterates intention to join hands with Rajini "only if

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Wednesday reiterated his intention to join hands with his contemporary, Superstar Rajinikanth politically, but underlined it would be done only if required and for the sake of Tamil Nadu. His comm...
