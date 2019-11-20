International Development News
Jairam Ramesh slams govt after special mention on privatisation of PSUs disallowed

Image Credit: Twitter(@Jairam_Ramesh)

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said he was not allowed to make a special mention in Parliament on the privatisation of strategic PSUs like Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum. He also took a swipe at the government, saying "this is de'modi'cracy".

The Rajya Sabha MP appealed to the government not to go ahead with the privatization of profit-making PSUs. "Parliament is meant for debate & discussion. But what does one do when issues of public importance cannot be raised?" he tweeted.

"This morning I was informed that my special mention on the privatisation of strategic, profit-making PSUs like IOC & BPCL has been disallowed. This is de'modi'cracy!" Ramesh said.

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Latest News

Sebi hikes portfolio management scheme limit to Rs 50 lakh, networth requirement to Rs 5 cr

With a view to keep retail investors away from portfolio management schemes PMS, Sebi on Wednesday decided to raise the minimum investment amount of clients for such schemes to Rs 50 lakh from the earlier Rs 25 lakh. Besides, it has decided...

Boxing-American Martin gets four-year ban for anti-doping violation

American boxer Ryan Martin has been suspended for four years by UK Anti-Doping UKAD on Wednesday after testing positive for prohibited substances last year. Martin tested positive for the presence of androsterone and etiocholanolone, which ...

Brain dead woman gives new lease of life to nine people

A 29-year old brain dead woman gave a new lease of life to nine people with her family donating vital organs here. P Nandhini met with an accident near Avinashi in Tirupur district on November 17 and was immediately brought to Kovai Medica...

Live Like a Maharaja on Airbnb

Jaipurs Royal Family becomes Airbnbs first Royal Hosts, listing their family home, the City Palace of Jaipur on Airbnb New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India The 300 year old City Palace of Jaipur, home to Jaipurs Royal Family, has p...
