Jairam Ramesh slams govt after special mention on privatisation of PSUs disallowed
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said he was not allowed to make a special mention in Parliament on the privatisation of strategic PSUs like Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum. He also took a swipe at the government, saying "this is de'modi'cracy".
The Rajya Sabha MP appealed to the government not to go ahead with the privatization of profit-making PSUs. "Parliament is meant for debate & discussion. But what does one do when issues of public importance cannot be raised?" he tweeted.
"This morning I was informed that my special mention on the privatisation of strategic, profit-making PSUs like IOC & BPCL has been disallowed. This is de'modi'cracy!" Ramesh said.
