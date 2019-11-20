Maha govt formation: Leaders of Cong, NCP meet in Delhi
Senior leaders of the Congress and the NCP held talks here on Wednesday with a focus on firming up the modalities for taking a shot at government formation in Maharashtra.
The meeting took place at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Prithviraj Chavan, K C Venugopal and Balasaheb Thorat attended the meeting.
Those representing the NCP included Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Nawab Malik.
