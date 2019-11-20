International Development News
Development News Edition

EC defers move to de-recognise NCP, CPI and TMC as 'national parties'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 19:54 IST
EC defers move to de-recognise NCP, CPI and TMC as 'national parties'

The Election Commission has deferred its decision to de-recognise the CPI, TMC and NCP as "national party" in view of their poor performance in May 2019 Lok Sabha polls following pleas from them, sources in the poll panel said on Wednesday. The parties in their plea told the poll panel that as there would be a series of polls to various State Assemblies they would definitely improve their performance, the sources said.

"We have accepted their pleas and deferred the decision", they said. For getting "national party" status, a party should be a recognised "state party" in at least four states.

According to the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, a political party can be recognised as a national party if its candidates secure at least six per cent of votes polled in four or more states in Lok Sabha or assembly elections, and, in addition, it has at least four members in the Lok Sabha. It also should have at least two per cent of the total Lok Sabha seats and its candidates come from not less than three states.

The three parties also told the EC that they are old parties and have played a key role in national politics. Hence, their status should not be based on recent electoral performance only. Though the TMC won 22 LS seats in West Bengal, NCP four seats in Maharashtra and CPI two seats in Tamil Nadu, their candidates polled poorly in other states.

If the parties get de-recognition they would be considered "registered but not a recognised party." They are bound to lose facilities and concessions hitherto enjoyed by them in those states where their recognition was withdrawn. They could not participate in official meetings of the recognised parties convened by the EC or the State Election Department, and could not seek votes through the state-owned Doordarshan or All India Radio during elections.

A 'state party' is entitled to exclusive allotment of its reserved symbol to its candidates in the states where it is recognised, and a candidate of a “national party” can use the reserved symbol throughout India. The CPI and the NCP were facing the prospect of losing their national party status after their dismal performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well.

However, they got a reprieve when in 2016 the EC amended its rules, whereby national and state party status of political parties are to be reviewed every 10 years instead of five. As of now, the TMC, BJP, BSP, CPI, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress (INC), NCP and National People's Party of Meghalaya have national party status.PTI JBL RCJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu calls for special focus on providing quality education to all

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called for steps to empower and equip children to make them change agents and the transformational leaders of the future. He said that it was the duty of governments, educational ins...

UPDATE 3-Strike pushes South African Airways to brink of collapse

South African Airways SAA has nearly no cash left and may miss salary payments this month, a board member said on Wednesday, as a crippling six-day strike has pushed the state-owned airline to the brink of financial collapse.The standoff be...

Nigeria appeals $200 mln court payment for stay on asset seizures in P&ID case

Nigeria has lodged an appeal against an order to pay 200 million to a British court for a stay on asset seizures while it challenges a ruling that would have allowed a firm to try to seize more than 9 billion in assets, its attorney general...

Spain set for tourism record as U.S. visitors counter Brexit blues

Spain is on track for a record year of tourist arrivals, the seventh straight year of new highs, with U.S. and Asian visitors countering the disruption of Brexit and collapse of tour operator Thomas Cook, the industry minister said on Wedne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019