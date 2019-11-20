International Development News
Development News Edition

First Hindi daily launched in Arunachal Pradesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagr
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 20:52 IST
First Hindi daily launched in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday hailed Hindi, as the only language that has kept the states people as one besides connecting with people from outside and personnel of the Indian Armed Forces. Hindi language is the bond that unites the diverse ethnic tribes of the state who speak different dialects, the chief minister said at the launch programme of 'Aruna Bhoomi' the first Hindi daily in the north-eastern state.

He lauded the initiative to start a newspaper in Hindi in the state, saying it would strengthen the bond between the people. The chief minister hoped that the major population of the country, who speak and read Hindi, would get easy access to news, information and knowledge about Arunachal Pradesh.

Hindi was born in India so it is our responsibility to promote and protect it, he said. "Hindi was born in India. Its our property, therefore, its our responsibility to promote and protect it.

As Arunachalees we are proud that we have protected it in our own way," Khandu said adding that the typical Hindi spoken in Arunachal Pradesh defies rules of grammar. The chief minister said that on the request of the states press fraternity, the Arunachal Pradesh government would soon review its advertisement policy that would also benefit the newly launched daily.

The publisher cum chief editor of the daily Takam Sonia informed that 'Arun Bhoomi' would be flexible as far as grammar is concerned and patronise writings in Arunachalee Hindi. "There is no such thing as pure Hindi. We will welcome writings in Arunachalee Hindi as people connect with it," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Another Israeli election looms as deadline to form government nears with no accord reached

Israel moved closer towards a new election on Wednesday after kingmaker Avigdor Lieberman declined to back either Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or challenger Benny Gantz with a deadline on building a government about to expire. Neither ...

Baby Shark headed overseas: Parra to play in Japan

Outfielder Gerardo Parra agreed to a contract with the Yomiuri Giants, the Japanese professional baseball team announced on Wednesday. Parra, whose popularity increased after using Baby Shark as his walk-up song, batted .250 with eight home...

Talks continue to end strike at Canada's biggest railway as factories slow output

Talks to end a strike by thousands of workers at Canadas biggest railroad, Canadian National Railway Co, continued on Wednesday, as industrial plants slowed output of products cut off from their markets.About 3,000 unionized workers, includ...

UPDATE 3-Strike pushes South African Airways to brink of collapse

South African Airways SAA has nearly no cash left and may miss salary payments this month, a board member said on Wednesday, as a crippling six-day strike has pushed the state-owned airline to the brink of financial collapse.The standoff be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019