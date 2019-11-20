Sondland: Trump 'never' discussed Ukraine aid freeze with me

Washington, Nov 20 (AFP) US diplomat Gordon Sondland said Wednesday President Donald Trump never spoke to him about stalled military aid to Ukraine or any alleged link to Trump's demands for political investigations. "I never heard from President Trump that aid was conditioned on an announcement of (the investigations)," Sondland told a congressional impeachment inquiry.

"I don't recall President Trump ever talking to me about any security assistance, ever," he added. (AFP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)