Perry says Sondland impeachment testimony misrepresented his interactions

U.S. envoy Gordon Sondland's testimony in President Donald Trump impeachment hearings on Wednesday misrepresented Energy Secretary Rick Perry's interaction with Trump and his lawyer Rudolph Giuliani, the Department of Energy said.

"Ambassador Sondland's testimony today misrepresented both Secretary Perry's interaction with Rudy Giuliani and direction the Secretary received from President Trump. As previously stated, Secretary Perry spoke to Rudy Giuliani only once at the President's request," it said in a statement.

"At no point before, during or after that phone call did the words 'Biden' or 'Burisma' ever come up in the presence of Secretary Perry."

