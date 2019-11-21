International Development News
Development News Edition

Trump, citing portion of Sondland's testimony, claims exoneration

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 00:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 00:04 IST
Trump, citing portion of Sondland's testimony, claims exoneration
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump, citing a portion of U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland's congressional testimony in a House impeachment inquiry on Wednesday, said it showed he wanted no "quid pro quo" with regard to Ukraine. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump cited comments by Sondland about a conversation with the president, in which he said Trump told him he wanted nothing from Ukraine.

"I said to the ambassador in response, I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zelenskiy, President Zelenskiy to do the right thing," Trump said, citing the testimony and referring to Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. While Trump's characterization of the testimony was accurate, it was incomplete.

He did not mention that Sondland also said during the same exchange that he relayed the president's remarks to another diplomat concerned about the pressure being applied simply to signal he had taken the issue as far as he could. "My reason for telling him this was not to defend what the president was saying, not to opine on whether the president was being truthful or untruthful, but simply to relay 'I've gone as far as I can go,'" Sondland said.

Nevertheless, Trump declared vindication. "I would say that means it's all over," Trump said of the impeachment investigation.

In his testimony, Sondland told lawmakers there was a quid pro quo, in which a desired meeting with Trump was being withheld to try to push Zelenskiy to launch investigations that Trump wanted. Sondland said he was following Trump's direction in helping to pressure Ukraine into investigating a political rival of the president, former Vice President Joe Biden.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said the testimony went "to the heart of the issue of bribery as well as other potential high crimes and misdemeanors" that Democrats are considering. The president sought to downplay his relationship with Sondland while also giving him light praise.

"I don't know him very well. I haven't spoken to him very much," the president said. "Seems like a nice guy though."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

Salesforce Service Cloud to integrate Amazon Connect to enhance customer service

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Catalan separatists ERC to consult base on whether to support Spanish leftist coalition

Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya ERC on Wednesday said it would ask its members whether they wanted to back a coalition government deal between the Socialists and the left-wing Unidas Podemos. The left-wing separat...

US STOCKS-Wall St drops on report trade deal may not be completed this year

Wall Streets main indexes fell about 1 on Wednesday after a report said a phase one trade deal between Washington and Beijing may not be completed this year.Completion of an initial trade deal could slide into next year, Reuters reported, c...

UPDATE 1-'Phase One' U.S.-China trade deal may not be completed this year -trade sources

Completion of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal could slide into next year, trade experts and people close to the White House said, as Beijing presses for more extensive tariff rollbacks, and the Trump administration counters with heightene...

UPDATE 1-Ex-CEO of Brazil's Braskem arrested on U.S. corruption charges -official

The former CEO of Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA was arrested on Wednesday in New York on federal corruption charges, according to a U.S. law enforcement official. Jose Carlos Grubisich, who led Braskem for several years before ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019