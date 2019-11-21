International Development News
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-'Everyone was in the loop': Highlights from Sondland testimony

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 02:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 02:28 IST
FACTBOX-'Everyone was in the loop': Highlights from Sondland testimony
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, which is leading an impeachment inquiry https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-impeachment-testimony/u-s-ambassador-sondland-says-he-followed-trumps-orders-on-ukraine-idUSKBN1XU1S3 into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine, held a fourth day of public hearings on Wednesday.

The following are select excerpts from the prepared remarks of the first witness, Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, who is considered a key figure in the Democratic-led probe:

GORDON SONDLAND, U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE EUROPEAN UNION:

"Was there a quid pro quo? As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes." "My memory has not been perfect. And I have no doubt that a more fair, open, and orderly process of allowing me to read the State Department records would have made this process more transparent."

"Secretary (Rick) Perry, Ambassador (Kurt) Volker and I worked with Mr. Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine matters at the express direction of the president of the United States. We did not want to work with Mr. Giuliani. Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt. We all understood that if we refused to work with Mr. Giuliani, we would lose an important opportunity to cement relations between the United States and Ukraine. So we followed the president's orders." "Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret."

"We kept the leadership of the State Department and the (White House National Security Council) informed of our activities. That included communications with Secretary of State (Mike) Pompeo, his counselor Ulrich Brechbuehl and executive secretary Lisa Kenna with the State Department; and communications with Ambassador John Bolton, Dr Fiona Hill, Mr Timothy Morrison and their staff at the NSC. They knew what we were doing and why." "The suggestion that we were engaged in some irregular or rogue diplomacy is absolutely false. I have now identified certain State Department emails and messages that provide contemporaneous support for my view. These emails show that the leadership of State, NSC and the White House were all informed about the Ukraine efforts from May 23, 2019, until the security aid was released on September 11, 2019."

"I was first informed that the White House was withholding security aid to Ukraine during conversations with Ambassador Taylor on July 18, 2019. However, as I testified before, I was never able to obtain a clear answer regarding the specific reason for the hold." "Mr. Giuliani's requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit for President Zelenskiy. Mr. Giuliani demanded that Ukraine make a public statement announcing investigations of the 2016 election/(Democratic National Committee) server and Burisma. Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the president of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the president."

"Although we disagreed with the need to involve Mr. Giuliani, we did not believe that his role was improper at the time. As I previously testified, if I had known of all of Mr. Giuliani's dealings or of his associations with individuals now under criminal indictment, I would not have acquiesced to his participation." On his July 26 cell phone call with Trump, "I have no recollection of discussing Vice President Biden or his son on that call or after that call ended."

"I would have preferred - and I'm sure everyone would have preferred - that the president simply met with Mr. Zelenskiy right away. Our assessment of Mr Zelenskiy was that he and the president would get on famously. He was smart, he was funny, he was charming. He was the kind of person the president would like. And once the two of them got together, we thought the chemistry would take over and good things would happen between the U.S. and Ukraine." "Finally, at all times, I was acting in good faith. I was acting in good faith."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

FBI sought to interview whistleblower over complaint about Trump -source

An investigator from the FBI tried in October to arrange an interview with the intelligence official whose complaint led to a congressional impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trumps dealings on Ukraine, a source familiar with th...

UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour grows -Savanta ComRes poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party extended its lead over the opposition Labour Party to 11 points this week, according to an opinion poll published by Savanta ComRes for the Telegraph newspaper on Wednesday. Ahead of ...

UPDATE 10-U.S. diplomat says top levels of Trump administration in on Ukraine pressure

A senior U.S. diplomat on Wednesday described broad involvement at the upper levels of the Trump administration in a pressure campaign against Ukraine, giving testimony that for the first time put the secretary of state and vice president a...

Hollywood group launches largest-ever survey on sexual harassment

Two years after the MeToo scandal first roiled Hollywood, causing dozens of powerful men to lose their jobs, a new group on Wednesday launched what it said was the largest-ever industry-wide survey aimed at countering sexual misconduct in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019