REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

GLOBAL BRITAIN-ROYALS-ANDREW-DUTIES

Britain's Prince Andrew halts public duties over sex scandal Britain’s Prince Andrew stepped down from public duties on Wednesday, saying the controversy surrounding his “ill-judged” association with late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein had caused major disruption to the royal family’s work.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS Hong Kong students' sewer escape thwarted

Some anti-government protesters trapped inside a Hong Kong university on Wednesday tried to flee through the sewers, where one student said she saw snakes, but firemen prevented further escape bids by blocking a manhole into the system. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT U.S. diplomat says top levels of Trump administration in on Ukraine pressure

A senior U.S. diplomat on Wednesday described broad involvement at the upper levels of the Trump administration in a pressure campaign against Ukraine, giving testimony that for the first time put the secretary of state and vice president at the heart of the impeachment probe against President Donald Trump. USA-ELECTION-DEBATE-HEALTHCARE

Healthcare battles in Democratic White House race could carry risk in 2020, polls show A trio of polls released ahead of Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate showed a majority of Americans support Medicare for All, but offered conflicting signals about whether the proposed healthcare overhaul could hurt the party in the November 2020 general election.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA-TIMING

'Phase One' U.S.-China trade deal may not be completed this year: trade sources Completion of a “phase one” U.S.-China trade deal could slide into next year, trade experts and people close to the White House said, as Beijing presses for more extensive tariff rollbacks, and the Trump administration counters with heightened demands of its own.

GM-FIAT-CHRYSLER-LAWSUIT GM sues Fiat Chrysler, alleging union bribes cost it billions

General Motors Co on Wednesday filed a racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, alleging that its rival bribed United Auto Workers (UAW) union officials over many years to corrupt the bargaining process and gain advantages, costing GM billions of dollars. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-HARRIET-JULIA-ROBERTS Julia Roberts once floated for role as African-American slavery hero Harriet Tubman

A Hollywood movie studio executive once suggested that Julia Roberts could play Harriet Tubman, the 19th century escaped slave who is seen as an African-American icon. AWARDS-GRAMMYS-NOMINATIONS

Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X dominate Grammy nods, Taylor Swift sidelined Pop newcomers Lizzo, Billie Eilish and country rapper Lil Nas X dominated Grammy nominations on Wednesday in a list for the highest awards in the music industry that favored diversity and women over established stars like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Madonna.

SPORTS GOLF-PRESIDENTSCUP

Koepka ruled out of Presidents Cup with injury World number one Brooks Koepka pulled out of the U.S. Presidents Cup team due to a knee injury on Wednesday and was replaced with Rickie Fowler by playing captain Tiger Woods.

OLYMPICS-IOC-BOXING Rio boxing officials will not feature at Tokyo 2020: IOC

Boxing referees and judges involved in the Rio Olympics, who were all suspended following the Games, will not be allowed to officiate at Tokyo 2020, an International Olympic Committee task force said on Wednesday here. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-LGBT/TRANSGENDER (PIX) (TV)

U.S. activists set aside day to remember transgender victims of violence On Wednesday, transgender advocates across the country will pause to commemorate people like Layleen Cubilette-Polanco - who died of complications from epilepsy while in prison at Rikers Island - for the Transgender Day of Remembrance. Vigils will draw attention to at least 22 transgender people, almost all of them black women, who have been killed so far in 2019.

20 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/DEBATE (PIX) (TV)

Democratic presidential candidates debate The Democratic presidential candidates debate in Atlanta.

20 Nov 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT BISSAU-ELECTION/

Chaotic Guinea-Bissau heads for the polls amid political impasse After weeks of political chaos including violent protests, an alleged coup attempt and the emergence of two competing Prime Ministers, Guinea-Bissau is holding a presidential election on Sunday that many hope will usher in a semblance of calm.

21 Nov NEPAL-POLITICS/

Nepal PM set to reshuffle cabinet to improve performance Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli is expected to reshuffle his 21-month-old cabinet to defuse internal party conflict and tighten his grip on power

21 Nov BRITAIN-ELECTION/LABOUR

UK opposition Labour Party to publish election manifesto Britain's opposition Labour Party will publish its full set of policy proposals ahead of a Dec. 12 election.

21 Nov USA-IMMIGRATION/COURT-REFUGEES

Lawsuit challenges Trump’s order to require state and locality consent for refugees I expect a lawsuit will be filed Tuesday that challenges Trump’s executive order that requires states and localities to affirmatively consent to refugee resettlement.

21 Nov BRITAIN-ELECTION/LABOUR (PIX) (TV)

UK Labour Party to publish election manifesto Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn to launch Labour’s manifesto for "real change".

21 Nov BRITAIN-BODIES/IRELAND

Extradition hearing against man charged over UK truck deal An Irish court will begin to hear extradition proceedings against a second Northern Irish man, Eamonn Harrison, 22, charged with manslaughter over the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a truck near London last month due to be discussed in Irish court.

21 Nov USA-GUNCONTROL/CHILDREN (PIX)

New story on nature of mass shootings in America Reuters will move a story about the characteristics of mass shootings in America.

21 Nov USA-ELECTION/BLACK VOTERS (PIX) (TV)

Candidates court black voters on return to trail after presidential debate Democratic presidential candidates fan out after their debate in Atlanta, with front-runners Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg set to speak to African-Americans in Georgia as they try to challenge Joe Biden's strong support among black voters. Biden travels to South Carolina.

21 Nov GERMANY-POLITICS-CDU/ (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Kramp-Karrenbauer confronts critics at CDU party congress A year after becoming party leader, Germany's Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer goes into this weekend's Christian Democrat congress desperate to convince doubtful delegates they made the right choice and that she should succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor.

21 Nov IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (PIX) (TV)

U.N. nuclear watchdog's board meets The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting, with Iran and North Korea among the agenda items. The International Atomic Energy Agency's acting chief Cornel Feruta is expected to hold a news conference.

21 Nov USA-TRADE/EU (GRAPHIC)

EU trade ministers meet, focused on U.S. trade ties and the crisis at the WTO EU trade ministers meet in Brussels, with U.S. trade relations and the crisis at the World Trade Organization high on the agenda

21 Nov FRANCE-MACRON/

France's Macron on visit to the Somme region Macron heads to his hometown of Amiens and the nearby Whirlpool factory where the president tried during his election campaign to convince workers angered about the plant’s planned relocation to Poland that it was far-right leader Marine Le Pen and her protectionist policies that posed a greater danger to their futures than him. The plant is still struggling financially.

21 Nov SUDAN-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

In Sudan's revolution birthplace a yearning for change In the birthplace of Sudan's revolution, the railway workers' stronghold of Atbara, protesters who helped toppled Omar al-Bashir pile pressure on the new Prime Minister Hamdok. They can meet freely but want more --pay increases for thousands of workers and the sacking of the city's administration made up of the old regime. Whether Hamdok can meet expectations here will be a test for the country as the town has been since independence a hotbed for unrest and a barometer for Sudan's direction.

21 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuelan opposition students march to defense ministry to put pressure on Maduro Venezuelan students hold a march to the defense ministry as part of a broad effort by opposition leader Juan Guaido to boost pressure on President Nicolas Maduro, who has hung on to power despite a brutal economic crisis and aggressive U.S. sanctions.

21 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT COLOMBIA-STRIKE/ (PIX) (TV)

Colombian unions, students hold strike as government warns against violence Colombian unions and students will mark a general strike with marches on Thursday in protest of what they say are plans to reduce wages for young people and eliminate the minimum wage and universal right to a pension. President Ivan Duque has repeatedly denied he will seek those changes and warned any violence by protesters will not be tolerated.

21 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CANADA-ENERGY/TEXAS (PIX) Alberta's premier visits Texas seeking investments in Canadian oil province

The premier of Alberta visits Texas energy executives on Wednesday to promote Canada's top oil-producing province ahead of the December expiration of oil-production curtailments that were designed to boost sagging crude oil prices in the region. 20 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HANKOOKTIRETECH-CEO/PRISON S.Korean court to decide whether to issue arrest warrant for CEO of Hankook Tire

South Korean court will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant for Cho Hyun-bum, chief executive of Hankook Tire, South Korea's top tyre maker on charges of bribery and breach of trust. 21 Nov 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

USA-TRADE/FRANCE-BEAUJOLAIS (PIX) (TV) Lyon welcomes Beaujolais Nouveau under U.S. tariffs' shadow

The city of Lyon celebrate "Beaujolais Nouveau" Day, the annual tradition of uncorking the world renowned wine, a month after the Trump administration put 25% tariffs on French wine. 21 Nov 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

GAS-ELECTRICITY/ International Gas and Power summit

Confirmed speakers at the summit include Senegal's minister for Petroleum and Energy Mouhamadou Makhtar Cisse, Rachid Hachichi, CEO of Algeria's Sonatrach and Philippe Sauquet, President, Gas, Renewables & Power at French energy major Total 21 Nov

RUSSIA-ECONOMY/ Russia hosts Russia Calling annual economic forum

VTB, Russia's second biggest bank, hosts its annual Russia Calling economic forum, attended by the country's top businessmen and President Vladimir Putin. 21 Nov

USA-FED/MESTER Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks in Cleveland, Ohio

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks before the "2019 Financial Stability Conference: Risks, Resilience, and Policy" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and the Office of Financial Research, in Cleveland, Ohio. 21 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

TESLA-PICKUP/ (PIX) Musk picks a fight with Detroit by going after the pickup market

Tesla CEO Elon Musk plans to unveil his long-promised high performance electric pickup truck at an event coinciding with the Los Angeles Auto Show, where legacy automakers will be trying to attract attention to their newest models. Tesla's electric pickup aims to outshine the Detroit Three in a segment that drives most of their profits. Ford and GM have their own e-trucks in the works. 21 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-FED/KASHKARI Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari speaks to Minnesota Chamber of Commerce

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari speaks before the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce 2019 Annual Meeting: Evolving Minnesota's Economy for the Future, in Bloomington, Minn. 21 Nov 10:10 ET / 15:10 GMT

RELIGION POPE-THAILAND/ (PIX) (TV)

Pope Francis celebrates a mass and meets the Thai King and PM On the first day of his two-day visit to Thailand, Pope Francis meets with Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Supreme Buddhist Patriarch Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatanana IX, visits St. Louis Hospital and celebrates a mass.

21 Nov CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

MALTA-DAPHNE/ (PIX) (TV) Maltese businessman expected to be questioned over journalist murder

One of Malta's most prominent businessmen, Yorgen Fenech, is expected to be questioned after he was arrested as part of an investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. 21 Nov

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT BRITAIN-ROYALS/NEWZEALAND (PIX) (TV)

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, will make their first trip to New Zealand in four years, visiting Christchurch, Waitangi, Auckland and Kaikōura.

21 Nov AUCTION-MARVEL/ (TV)

Marvel comic book expected to sell for $1 million A 1939 Marvel Comics book is expected to sell at auction for more than $1 million

21 Nov PEOPLE-JEFFREY EPSTEIN/LAWSUITS (TV)

Hearing in lawsuits against Jeffrey Epstein's estate A case management conference is scheduled in several lawsuits brought by anonymous alleged victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein against his estate. The plaintiffs are among about a dozen women who have said they were sexually abused by Epstein, who hanged himself in jail in August while facing federal sex trafficking charges. Coverage on merit.

21 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-VAPING/CDC U.S. CDC weekly update on lung illnesses related to e-cigarettes

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates the number of confirmed and prbable cases and deaths every Thursday as the investigation into what has caused the mysterious illness deepens 21 Nov

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE BOLIVIA-ELECTION/INDIGENOUS (PIX) (TV)

Bolivia's new conservative government faces indigenous backlash In the Bolivian city of El Alto on Sunday, perched on a barren steppe above the capital La Paz, hundreds of members of the Aymara indigenous group loyal to ousted president Evo Morales pledged to blockade the region's most important gas plant, even if it costs them their lives.

21 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

