International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Google bars elections ads from using political leanings, voter data

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 07:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 07:04 IST
UPDATE 3-Google bars elections ads from using political leanings, voter data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Alphabet Inc's Google will stop giving advertisers the ability to target election ads using data such as public voter records and general political affiliations, the company said in a blog post on Wednesday. The move comes at a time when social media platforms are under pressure over their handling of political advertising ahead of the U.S. presidential election in 2020.

Google said it would limit audience targeting for election ads to age, gender and the general location at a postal code level. Political advertisers also can still contextually target, such as serving ads to people reading about a certain topic. Previously, verified political advertisers could also target ads using data gleaned from users' behavior, such as search actions, that categorized them as left-leaning, right-leaning or independent. They could also upload data such as voter file lists to target ads to a lookalike audience that exhibited similar behaviors to those in the data.

Google will enforce the new approach in the United Kingdom within a week, ahead of the country's general election on Dec. 12. It said it would enforce it in the European Union by the end of the year and in the rest of the world starting on Jan. 6, 2020. "Given recent concerns and debates about political advertising, and the importance of shared trust in the democratic process, we want to improve voters' confidence in the political ads they may see on our ad platforms," Scott Spencer, vice president of product management for Google Ads, said in the blog post.

Google is the top seller of online ads in the United States, but smaller rivals with fewer targeting restrictions may now attract more business from campaigns, one political ad buyer, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters on Wednesday. Google added examples to its misrepresentation policy to show that it would not allow false claims about election results or the eligibility of political candidates based on age or birthplace.

Last month, Google refused to remove an ad run by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign on its YouTube video-streaming service that Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden's campaign said contained false claims, because it did not violate the policy. A Google spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday that the video would still be allowed under the latest policy.

Social media giant Facebook Inc has been criticized by lawmakers and regulators over its decision to not fact-check ads run by politicians on its platform, while Twitter has decided to ban political ads. Google also clarified that its policies for political and nonpolitical ads prohibit doctored and manipulated media.

On Dec. 3, the company will expand its ad transparency efforts to ads related to state-level elections, including them in an online database created to catalog political advertising.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Israeli settlements a major obstacle to achievement of lasting peace: UN envoy

Regardless of any national policy declarations, Israeli settlement activities are a flagrant violation under international law, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process spelled out to the Security Council on Wednesday.Re...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Pakistan see off Australian quicks in Brisbane

Captain Azhar Ali led the way as Pakistan saw off the much-vaunted Australian attack to reach lunch at 57 without loss on the opening morning of the first test in Brisbane on Thursday.Ali, who won the toss and elected to bat first on a brig...

FACTBOX-How social media services handle political ads

Online platforms including Facebook and Alphabet Incs Google face growing pressure to stop carrying political ads that contain false or misleading claims ahead of the U.S. presidential election.In the United States, the Communications Act p...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Navy moves to expel court-martialed SEAL commando after Trump restored his rank

The U.S. military formally notified a court-martialed Navy SEAL commando on Wednesday that he faces proceedings to expel him from the ranks of elite special forces after his demotion was reversed by President Donald Trump, his lawyer, and a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019