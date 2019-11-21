International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-In debate, Democratic White House contenders back impeachment inquiry of Trump

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 07:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 07:58 IST
UPDATE 2-In debate, Democratic White House contenders back impeachment inquiry of Trump
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Democratic White House contenders backed the impeachment inquiry of Republican President Donald Trump during a debate on Wednesday, saying his efforts to press Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden was an example of the administration's corruption. "We have to establish the principle that no one is above the law, we have a constitutional responsibility and we need to meet it," said U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, an early supporter of Trump's impeachment.

At the fifth debate in the Democratic race to pick a challenger to Trump in the November 2020 election, the candidates said the president's conduct had forced lawmakers to hold him accountable. "The constitutional process of impeachment should be beyond politics and it's not part of the campaign. But the president's conduct is," said Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives has launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump's bid to get Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma. It is also looking into whether Trump may have withheld $391 million in security aid to help Ukraine fight Russian-backed separatists as a way to pressure Kiev to undertake the investigations. Trump has denied doing anything wrong and accused Biden of corruption without offering evidence. Biden also has denied any wrongdoing and said Trump's efforts showed he was worried about having to face him in the 2020 election.

A U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday that "everyone was in the loop" about a Trump administration effort to get Ukraine to carry out investigations that might ultimately benefit Trump, including Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The Democratic debate comes just 11 weeks before the first nominating contest in Iowa, on Feb. 3, raising the stakes for the 10 participants hoping for a chance to make an impression with voters before time runs out.

The Democratic White House race has featured a three-way battle at the top of recent national polls between moderate Biden, the former U.S. vice president, and progressive leaders Warren and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders. But Buttigieg has taken the lead in two recent polls in Iowa and is on the move in early-voting New Hampshire despite questions about his relative lack of experience and his inability to make inroads with African-American voters.

Warren has seen some of her momentum fade after coming under fire in the last debate from rivals who questioned how she would pay for her government-run Medicare for All plan, which would eliminate private health insurance, without raising taxes on the middle class. The field of debaters has been trimmed from the 12 candidates in last month's Democratic debate. Former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke of Texas dropped out of the race and former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro was cut from the stage by the Democratic National Committee's toughened qualifying criteria.

The debaters also could face questions about two other people who will not be on the stage - Deval Patrick, the former Massachusetts governor who jumped into the race last week, and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is pondering a run because he is unsure if any of the current candidates can beat Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Democratic debate highlights: Freeloading billionaires and Clinton's legacy

The fifth presidential debate featured sharp exchanges on Wednesday over U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warrens proposed wealth tax and which of the Democratic contenders is best prepared to lead. Unlike past debates, which were dominated by how th...

Johnson & Johnson loses pelvic mesh class action in Australia

More than 1,350 Australian women won a seven-year-old class action lawsuit on Thursday against Johnson Johnson JJ for misleading patients and surgeons about the risks of the pharmaceutical giants pelvic mesh implants. The suit is one of ma...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Navy moves to expel court-martialed SEAL commando after Trump restored his rank

A U.S. Navy SEAL acquitted of murder in a war crimes trial but convicted of posing for pictures with the corpse of an Iraqi detainee now faces proceedings to expel him from special forces, days after President Donald Trump reversed his demo...

China needs to ensure policies boost economy - Premier Li

China needs to make better use of its various policy tools to boost the economy, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday. All possible means will be used to lower real interest rates, and monetary policy needs to be better suited to boosting ec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019