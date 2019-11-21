Urgent Cong meeting under way at Sonia Gandhi's residence
An urgent meeting of the Congress Working Committee is being held at party chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence in Delhi.
Congress general secretary organisation KC Venugopal said the meeting was called at 9:15am.
The Maharashtra political situation along with other important developments are expected to be discussed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
