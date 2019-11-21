Four Cong MLAs in Kerala censured by Speaker Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21 (PTI): Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Thursday censured 4 opposition Congress MLAs for climbing on to his dais and raising slogans during a protest. The incident occurred on Wednesday during a protest by Congress-led UDF MLAs against the police lathicharge on Palakkad legislator Shafi Parambil and some Kerala Students Union activists during a march to the assembly on Tuesday.

During the protest inside the assembly, the four MLAs-Roji M John, I C Balakrishnan, Anwar Sadat and Eldose Kunnapally- had climbed on to the speaker's dais and raised slogans against the police action. The UDF members had disrupted proceedings in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday and staged a walkout, condemning the lathicharge..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)