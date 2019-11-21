NCP leaders meet ahead of joint meeting with Cong

Top NCP leaders met on Thursday to discuss the modalities of an alliance with the Shiv Sena for government formation in Maharashtra, party sources said. NCP sources said the chief minister's post will likely be on rotational basis and the party will occupy the post for half of the five-year term.

State leaders Ajit Pawar, Nawab Malik, NCP president Jayant Patil, Sunil Tatkare and Chhagan Bhujbal were present at the meeting. Earlier in the day, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) also reviewed the political scenario in Maharashtra, a day after it held a marathon meeting with the Nationalist Congress Party on forming an alliance together with Shiv Sena to form a government in the state.

Top leaders of the Congress and the NCP will also meet to give final touches to the contours of their alliance with the Shiv Sena. This includes discussion on the name of the alliance, the common minimum programme and other sticking issues with its ideologically opposite Shiv Sena.

