DJB vice chairman alleges 'irregularities' in water sample collection

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya on Thursday claimed that "irregularities" have emerged in the process of water sample collection in the city and asked Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to fix responsibility on the officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards.

"We have come to know that a Lok Janshakti Party worker collected water sample from a house and not BIS officials," he said.

"It's politics in the run up to elections," Mohaniya added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)