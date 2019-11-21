International Development News
Development News Edition

Labour's Corbyn vows to give Britain a pay rise through taxing the rich

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 17:19 IST
Labour's Corbyn vows to give Britain a pay rise through taxing the rich
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain's opposition Labour Party will fund a pay rise for workers and upgrades to national infrastructure by taxing the rich, party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday as he unveiled the party's Dec 12. election manifesto. Corbyn said the manifesto was the most radical and ambitious plan to transform Britain's economy in decades.

"I accept the opposition of the billionaires because we will make those at the top pay their fair share of tax to help fund world-class public services for you – that's real change," Corbyn said. "We will give Britain a pay rise starting with a real living wage of at least 10 pounds an hour."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Rajinikanth's 'wonder' remark means AIADMK will come back

Rajinikanths wonder remark means AIADMK will come backto power again in 2021 Assembly election TN CM....

CBSE seeks report from Guj education dept on leasing out of school land to self-styled godman Nithyananda's ashram in Ahmedabad: Officials.

CBSE seeks report from Guj education dept on leasing out of school land to self-styled godman Nithyanandas ashram in Ahmedabad Officials....

Chawrasia fights his way back to European Tour; finishes 4th in Q-School

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia, on Thursday, won back his European Tour card with a sterling performance over 108 holes to finish fourth at the six-round Q-School event played at two courses of the Lumine Golf Club here. Chawrasia, a four-time...

UPDATE 3-Iran begins reconnecting internet after shutdown over protests

Iran on Thursday began restoring internet access in the capital Tehran and a number of provinces, local news agencies and residents said, after a days-long nationwide shutdown meant to help stifle unrest over fuel price hikes.The Revolution...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019