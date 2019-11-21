UK Conservatives hold 16-pt lead over Labour: Ipsos MORI/Evening Standard poll
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party holds a 16-point lead over the opposition Labour Party three weeks ahead of the Dec. 12 general election, according to an Ipsos MORI poll for the Evening Standard newspaper.
The Conservatives and Labour are sucking support from the Liberal Democrats and the Brexit Party, the poll showed.
Support for the Conservatives stood at 44%, up 3 points from last week's poll, and that for Labour was up four points at 28%.
