International Development News
Development News Edition

Labour's Corbyn has no credibility without a Brexit plan -UK Conservatives

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 17:45 IST
Labour's Corbyn has no credibility without a Brexit plan -UK Conservatives
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain's opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn lacks credibility because he will not say how he would vote in the new Brexit referendum he proposes, the Conservative party said after its main rivals released their election manifesto. Labour proposes renegotiating Prime Minister Boris Johnson's EU exit deal and putting it to a referendum with the choice to remain on the ballot paper within 6 months if they win the election, but Corbyn has declined to say which way he would vote.

"The publication of Labour's manifesto has just confirmed what we already knew: Jeremy Corbyn simply doesn't have a plan for Brexit," Conservative junior interior minister Brandon Lewis said in a statement. "And without a plan to get Brexit done he has no credibility on anything else."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Iran begins reconnecting internet after shutdown over protests

Iran on Thursday began restoring internet access in the capital Tehran and a number of provinces, local news agencies and residents said, after a days-long nationwide shutdown meant to help stifle unrest over fuel price hikes.The Revolution...

UPDATE 4-UK's Labour unveils "radical and ambitious" plan to remake Britain

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn unveiled his partys election manifesto on Thursday, setting out radical plans to transform Britain with public sector pay rises, higher taxes on companies and a sweeping nationalisation of infrastructure. Voters ...

Student posing as ortho surgeon held for extortion

A20-year-old man who allegedly extorted Rs 2.8 lakh from a woman after posing as an orthopedic surgeon on a matrimonial site, was arrested here on Thursday, police said. The woman had to quit her job inMalaysia due to harassment and threat...

Treat Puducherry as 'transgender' iffirm stand can't be

Accusing the Centre of adopting different stances while sanctioning grants to Puducherry, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday said it could as well treat the union territory as a transgender. The present whimsical approachin treating...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019