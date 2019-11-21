International Development News
Development News Edition

Punjab: Rebel AAP legislator withdraws resignation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 18:03 IST
Punjab: Rebel AAP legislator withdraws resignation

Six months after joining the Congress, rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amarjit Singh Sandoa withdrew his resignation, saying he did not want to put an "additional financial burden" of bypoll on people. Sandoa is the second legislator after rebel AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira who has taken back his resignation.

"I have withdrawn my resignation as an MLA. I took this decision as I did not want that an additional financial burden be put on people of the state because of bypoll," said the Ropar MLA on Thursday. He wrote to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker about the withdrawal of his resignation.

Speaker Rana KP Singh said a legislator could withdraw his resignation at any stage before its acceptance. Sandoa, who represents the Ropar assembly constituency in Punjab, had switched sides in May ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

At the time of joining the Congress, Sandoa had said that he had felt "disenchanted" with AAP due to its top leadership's "high-handed" approach towards Punjab and had decided to join the Congress for its politics of development and inclusiveness. Sandoa, who had contested on the AAP ticket from Ropar in the 2017 assembly elections, had defeated Congress candidate Barinder Singh Dhillon with a margin of over 23,000 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Israeli parliament seeks candidate after Netanyahu, rival fail to form govt

Israels president told lawmakers on Wednesday to name a candidate to form a new government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and challenger Benny Grantz both failed to clinch their own coalitions. During a 21-period mandated by law, K...

Dr. Sudhir Giri - Chairman of Saraswati Medical College Announce Free Health Check-up, OPD, Medicines and all Healthcare Service in India

RDelhi NCR, India NewsVoirIndia has made rapid strides in the health sector since independence. various eye opening data from NFHS clearly indicate that access to healthcare still remains a challenge. Health statistics of rural India conti...

Russia passes bill targeting bloggers and journalists

Moscow, Nov 21 AP Russias lower house of parliament has passed a bill that gives the government the right to register bloggers, journalists and social media users as foreign agents. The bill, which was almost unanimously approved by the Sta...

NSC ex-official to urge lawmakers to reject false Ukraine narrative -statement

A former White House official on Thursday will call on some lawmakers investigating impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump not to perpetuate the alternative narrative that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. election, accor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019