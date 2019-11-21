International Development News
Development News Edition

Democrats spar at debate over health care, how to beat Trump

  • PTI
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 18:36 IST
Democrats spar at debate over health care, how to beat Trump

Atlanta, Nov 21 (AP) Democratic presidential candidates clashed in a debate over the future of health care in America, racial inequality and their ability to build a winning coalition to take on President Donald Trump next year. The Wednesday night faceoff came after hours of testimony in the impeachment inquiry of Trump and at a critical juncture in the Democratic race to run against him in 2020.

With less than three months before the first voting contests, big questions hang over the front-runners, time is running out for lower tier candidates to make their move and new Democrats are launching improbable last-minute bids for the nomination. But amid the turbulence, the White House hopefuls often found themselves fighting on well-trodden terrain, particularly over whether the party should embrace a sweeping "Medicare for All" program or make more modest changes to the current health care system.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the field's most progressive voices, staunchly defended Medicare for All, which would eliminate private insurance coverage in favor of a government-run system. "The American people understand that the current health care system is not only cruel — it is dysfunctional," Sanders said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden countered that many people are happy with private insurance through their jobs, while Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, complained about other candidates seeking to take "the divisive step" of ordering people onto universal health care, "whether they like it or not." Democrats successfully campaigned on health care last year, winning control of the House on a message that Republicans were slashing existing benefits.

But moderates worry that Medicare for All is more complicated and may not pay the same political dividend. That's especially true after Democrats won elections earlier this month in Kentucky and Virginia without embracing the program.

"We must get our fired-up Democratic base with us," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. "But let's also get those independents and moderate Republicans who cannot stomach (Trump) anymore."

The fifth Democratic debate unfolded in Atlanta, a city that played a central role in the civil rights movement, and the party's diversity, including two African American candidates, was on display. But there was disagreement on how best to appeal to minority voters, who are vital to winning the Democratic nomination and will be crucial in the general election.

Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey said the party has sometimes come up short in its outreach to black Americans. "For too long, I think, candidates have taken for granted constituencies that have been a backbone of the Democratic Party," Harris said.

"You show up in a black church and want to get the vote but just haven't been there before." Booker declared, "Black voters are pissed off, and they're worried."

In the moderators' chairs were four women, including Rachel Maddow, MSNBC's liberal darling, and Ashley Parker, a White House reporter for The Washington Post. It was only the third time a primary debate has been hosted by an all-female panel.

Buttigieg — who was a natural target given his recent rise in the polls to join Biden, Warren and Sanders among the crowded field's front-runners — was asked early about how being mayor of a city of 100,000 residents qualified him for the White House. "I know that from the perspective of Washington, what goes on in my city might look small," Buttigieg said.

"But frankly, where we live, the infighting on Capitol Hill is what looks small." Klobuchar argued that she has more experience enacting legislation and suggested that women in politics are held to a higher standard.

"Otherwise we could play a game called 'Name your favourite woman president,' which we can't do because it has all been men," she said. Another memorable exchange occurred when Biden — who didn't face any real attacks from his rivals — was asked about curbing violence against women and responded awkwardly.

"We have to just change the culture," he said. "And keep punching at it. And punching at it. And punching at it."

Harris scrapped with another low polling candidate: Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who has criticised prominent Democrats, including 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton. "I think that it's unfortunate that we have someone on the stage who is attempting to be the Democratic nominee for the president of the United States who during the Obama administration spent four years full time on Fox News criticizing President Obama," Harris said.

"I'm not going to put party interests first," Gabbard responded. (AFP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

3 Iraqi protesters killed in clashes, total at 7

Baghdad, Nov 21 AP Iraqi officials say three protesters have been killed as heavy clashes erupt in central Baghdad, bringing the total death toll for the day to 7 following fighting earlier in the day. Security and medical officials say thr...

Israel's attorney general to announce decision on Netanyahu indictment

Israels attorney general said he would announce later on Thursday his decision on whether to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged corruption.Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing in three corruption cases. Attorney General Av...

Avian botulism behind death of migratory birds at Sambhar Lake: Report

A mass death of migratory birds at the Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan occurred due to avian botulism, a disease caused by a bacteria that affects nerves, a report of Bareillys Indian Veterinary Research Institute said. Avian botulism is the caus...

Good corporate governance help cos achieve better financial results: Survey

Over 95 per cent businesses have said good corporate governance practices help organisations achieve better operational and financial results, according to a survey. Besides, 93 per cent corporates identified culture as an important catalys...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019