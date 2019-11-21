Rajini's wonder remark meant AIADMK's stint in power again: CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami on Thursday said superstar Rajinikanth's assertionof people creating a "wonder" in 2021 assembly elections meantthe AIADMK retaining power for the third time in a row

"Rajinikanth's 'wonder' remark means AIADMK will comeback to power again in 2021 assembly election," he toldreporters here when asked about the actor's remark

Rajinikanth, earlier in the day, asserted people of TamilNadu will create a "wonder and marvel" in the 2021 assemblyelections in the state, remarks that come amidst indicationsof him of politically aligning with his contemporary and MNMchief Kamal Haasan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)