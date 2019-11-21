International Development News
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-'No pressure on Ukraine': Reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 19:34 IST
FACTBOX-'No pressure on Ukraine': Reaction to Trump impeachment hearing
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

A former U.S. national security official warned lawmakers at an impeachment hearing on Thursday not to promote the "fictional" narrative https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-impeachment-hill/nsc-ex-official-to-urge-lawmakers-to-reject-false-ukraine-narrative-statement-idUSKBN1XV1H9 that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections - a theory favored by President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress. The fifth day of proceedings in the impeachment inquiry against Trump featured testimony by the official - former National Security Council aide Fiona Hill - and by David Holmes, political counselor at the U.S. embassy official in Kiev.

Below are reactions to Thursday's hearing, and the impeachment inquiry in general, from outside the room: PRESIDENT TRUMP, ON TWITTER:

"The Republican Party, and me had a GREAT day yesterday with respect to the phony Impeachment Hoax, & yet, when I got home to the White House & checked out the news coverage on much of television, you would have no idea they were reporting on the same event. FAKE & CORRUPT NEWS!" "I never in my wildest dreams thought my name would in any way be associated with the ugly word, Impeachment! The calls (Transcripts) were PERFECT, there was NOTHING said that was wrong. No pressure on Ukraine. Great corruption & dishonesty by Schiff on the other side!"

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, ON TWITTER: "The President's call set off alarms across the White House."

"The US has been very good to Ukraine. I wouldn't say it's reciprocal." "I would like you to do us a favor though."

"There's been a lot of talk about Biden's son." "Watch the witnesses at 9:00: intelligence.house.gov"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Mourinho says Spurs' doors will always be open for 'incredible' Pochettino

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has paid tribute to his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino and backed the Argentine to find happiness again at a different club. Speaking in his first news conference ahead of Saturdays Premier Leagu...

UPDATE 1-"Dark days" in Israel after PM and rival fail to form gov't, election looms

Israels president told lawmakers on Wednesday to name a candidate to form a new government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and challenger Benny Gantz both failed, a move that probably sets the stage for a third election within a yea...

160 ABVP members protesting against JNU hostel fee hike detained, released later

One hundred and sixty members of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP were detained and taken to Parliament Street police station after they tried to march towards the Shastri Bhawan that houses the HRD Ministry protest...

Signing of MoU with Finland to be instrumental in increasing tourist arrivals

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, Government of Finland was signed on 21.11.2019 for strengthening cooperation in the field of Tourism. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019