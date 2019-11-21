International Development News
Rajini's wonder remark meant AIADMK's stint in power again: CM

  PTI
  Tuticorin
  Updated: 21-11-2019 20:24 IST
  Created: 21-11-2019 20:24 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday said superstar Rajinikanth's assertion of people creating a "wonder" in 2021 assembly elections meant the AIADMK retaining power for the third time in a row. "Rajinikanth's 'wonder' remark means AIADMK will come back to power again in 2021 assembly election," he told reporters here when asked about the actor's remark.

On the possibility of Rajinikanth and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan joining hands for the assembly elections, he said Rajinkanth has not even launched his political party yet adding, "let him launch his party in the first place, I will react after that." Palaniswami, who had days ago hit out at Rajinikanth for his political "vacuum," remark in Tamil Nadu, said it was the media that exaggerated the actors coming together. Rajinikanth, earlier in the day, asserted people of Tamil Nadu will create a "wonder and marvel" in the 2021 assembly elections in the state, remarks that come amidst indications of him of politically aligning with his contemporary and MNM chief Kamal Haasan.

Asked if the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP was still on, the Chief Minister said the electoral partnership cobbled up ahead of the Lok Sabha elections continued. On whether he will be the Chief Ministerial candidate of the AIADMK in 2021, he wondered how he could answer such hypothetical queries when the elections were not announced.

"For sure, an AIADMK member will assume charge as Chief Minister in 2021," he said. Palaniswami also said prospects were bright for both his party and allies in the civic polls expected to be held soon.

On opposition parties criticising the indirect polls (councillors will elect the mayors or chairpersons of civic bodies) to elect heads of civic bodies, he said DMK chief M K Stalin raising the issue was surprising. Till 1996, the elections were only indirect and later it was made direct during the DMK regime (1996-2001) wherein people will elect the heads and in 2006, they themselves reversed that decision, he pointed out.

Stalin, who was the then Local Administration Minister, citing specific instances, had then explained in the assembly that work for welfare of people get stuck in the event of the civic head belonging to one party and a majority of councillors to other parties..

