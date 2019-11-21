Brazil's Bolsonaro, launching party, says country recovered world confidence
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, launching his new party, the Alliance for Brazil, said on Thursday that the country has recovered international confidence since he took office.
"The results are showing: we have never had such low-interest rates," he said to a crowd of cheering supporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
