Pelosi says evidence is clear: Trump used office for personal gain

  Reuters
  Washington DC
  Updated: 21-11-2019 21:51 IST
  • Created: 21-11-2019 21:46 IST
Pelosi says evidence is clear: Trump used office for personal gain

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said there was clear evidence that Donald Trump used his office for his own personal gain and undermined national security, as lawmakers continue their impeachment inquiry into the Republican president.

Pelosi, speaking at a regular weekly news conference, reiterated that it was up to the House Intelligence Committee to determine how to proceed with Democratic-led investigation, adding that no final impeachment decision has been made yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

