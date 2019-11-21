International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Bolivian socialists say neither Morales nor ex-VP will run in election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • La Paz
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 23:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 23:04 IST
UPDATE 2-Bolivian socialists say neither Morales nor ex-VP will run in election
Image Credit: Pixabay

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales and his Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera, who both resigned under pressure this month, will not be candidates for their Movement for Socialism (MAS) party in the next elections, a prominent party official said on Thursday.

"We are going to participate in the elections and we are going to do it with young candidates, especially for president and vice president," Henry Cabrera, senior MAS member and vice president of the house of deputies, told Reuters. "We are not going to recycle candidates."

On Wednesday, Bolivia's interim government presented a bill that would annul the disputed Oct. 20 vote, appoint a new electoral board and forge a path to new elections. Cabrera said MAS would not propose members for the new electoral board. The South American country's two chambers of congress are expected to debate the bill beginning on Thursday and possibly extending into Friday. There is no date set for new elections.

Long-term leftist leader Morales, Garcia Linera and several other top MAS officials stepped down on Nov. 10 under pressure from protesters, civil groups, security forces and allies, as well as an international audit that found serious irregularities in the election count and cast doubt on Morales' announced outright victory. The interim government of conservative former Senator Jeanine Anez is grappling to mend stark divisions between Morales' supporters and opponents seeking to move beyond his nearly 14-year rule.

Demonstrators calling for the resignation of Anez were marching from the high-altitude city of El Alto to the capital La Paz. Led by a protester on a motor scooter carrying a multi-colored flag representing indigenous tribes of the Andean region, the march featured people dressed in working class western garb with baseball hats and women in native dress.

Street violence has shaken the country and killed 32 people since the disputed October election. Human Rights Watch called on Bolivia to repeal a decree it said was passed on Nov. 15 that granted the military broad discretion in the use of force.

"Bolivian authorities should stop harassing journalists and government opponents and ensure that judicial authorities conduct independent, impartial, and prompt investigations into deaths during clashes between security forces and protesters," the organization said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Bacon's Moore Capital to return client capital after 30 years

Louis Moore Bacon, the billionaire hedge fund manager whose macroeconomic bets on currencies, interest rates and other securities earned his Moore Capital Management LP double-digit returns over 30 years, will stop investing for outside cli...

UPDATE 4-"Outsourcing" asylum: U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant in new plan

The first foreign asylum-seeker arrived in Guatemala on Thursday from El Paso, Texas, under a U.S. agreement that establishes it as a safe third country to process people fleeing persecution in their homelands. The program, similar to Europ...

First woman pilot for Navy's Dornier aircraft on cards

The Navy is expected to get its first woman pilot for its Dornier surveillance aircraft, sources said on Thursday.Woman officer Sub Lt Shivangi is also expected to join duties in the Southern Naval Command, they said....

Soccer-Wiser Mourinho launches charm offensive at Spurs

Jose Mourinho has reinvented himself several times during his successful managerial career at some of Europes biggest clubs and has always demanded the spotlight but the new Tottenham Hotspur manager was a picture of humility on Thursday.Ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019