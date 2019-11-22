Pompeo calls on all parties in Bolivia to refrain from violence

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday called on all parties in Bolivia to refrain from violence and for security services to respect peaceful protesters' rights, following street violence that has killed 32 people since a disputed election in October.

Pompeo also urged people "who participated in the egregious irregularities" of Bolivia's election to step aside, after Bolivia's ousted former president, Evo Morales, and his vice president said they would not be candidates for their party's next elections.

