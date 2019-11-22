International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-Shifting asylum 'burden': U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 02:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 02:02 IST
UPDATE 6-Shifting asylum 'burden': U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The first foreign asylum-seeker arrived in Guatemala on Thursday from El Paso, Texas, under a U.S. agreement that establishes it as a so-called safe third country to process people fleeing persecution in their homelands. The program, similar to European ones that push asylum seekers to Turkey, is a policy achievement for U.S. President Donald Trump. He has made cracking down on immigration a central plank of his 2020 re-election campaign.

The arrival of the Honduran man, Erwin Ardon, in the Guatemalan capital marks a historic shift in how the United States treats people seeking asylum protections, away from the country's historical embrace of refugees. Democrats and activists say it is irresponsible to send vulnerable people to seek shelter in Guatemala, with its high murder rates, tiny asylum system and weak rule of law.

Guatemalan Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart said his government would process anybody who wanted to apply for asylum, but noted that United Nations immigration and asylum agencies would be responsible for providing shelter during their stay. Degenhart previously told Reuters he expected some of the returnees would go home to El Salvador and Honduras. The U.N. International Organization for Migration (IOM) said this week the United States had provided it with $10 million to help migrants voluntarily return from Guatemala to their homelands.

"The (Honduran asylum-seeker) who arrived requires shelter and we're working with organizations to offer this help," IOM spokeswoman Melissa Vega said in an interview. Ardon's official paperwork with Guatemala's migration agency showed his authorization to stay in the country will expire in three days, according to a copy of the document seen by Reuters.

Vega said Ardon will not be seeking asylum in Guatemala, but will be transported to Honduras under the IOM program, which also includes temporary food and medical care. He is due to undergo a medical evaluation, including a psychological check, to ensure he is fit to travel, the IOM said. Degenhart said more flights from the United States carrying foreign asylum-seekers are expected next week, but that it was not clear how many would be returned.

The new effort began after the U.S. government brokered an agreement with Guatemala in July. The deal allows U.S. immigration officials to make migrants requesting asylum at the U.S.-Mexican border apply for asylum in Guatemala first. The Trump administration has worked to restrict asylum access in the United States to curb the number of mostly Central American families arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump has previously said the United States is "full" and has often described would-be asylum seekers and other migrants as prone to committing violent crime. U.S. officials this week said the program initially would be applied in El Paso. A first phase will target adults from Honduras and El Salvador and the aim will be to process them within 72 hours, according to the officials.

Critics contend asylum seekers face danger in Guatemala, where the murder rate is five times that of the United States, according to 2017 data compiled by the World Bank. Refugees International, an advocacy organization, argues that Trump is seeking to "shift the burden" of processing asylum seekers to countries like Guatemala, from which more than 100,000 fled to seek U.S. asylum last year.

"The countries in Central America aren't safe to return refugees to," said Yael Schacher, an advocate with Refugees International, in an interview. "Those are refugee-producing countries and they aren't able to receive refugees right now, they don't have the capacity to process asylum seekers." Guatemalan President-elect Alejandro Giammattei, who takes office in January, has said he will review the agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. warns Egypt against Russia warplanes deal, says working with Cairo on defense needs

The United States is working with Egypt to deter it from going ahead with a deal to buy Russian warplanes, threatening the Cairo government with sanctions if it does, a senior State Department official said on Thursday. Washington was still...

White House accuses Democrats of 'rabid desire' to oust Trump

The top White House spokeswoman on Thursday accused Democrats running the impeachment probe into Donald Trump of a sick and rabid desire to take down the president. The Democrats are clearly being motivated by a sick hatred for President Tr...

UPDATE 2-U.S House Democrats see progress on USMCA, passage still possible this year

U.S. House Democrats said they ironed out some differences with the Trump administration on Thursday about a trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, and that Congress could still vote on the deal - one of President Donald Trumps top priorit...

Vintage Marvel Comics book sells for record $1.26 mln at auction

A 1939 comic book that introduced Marvel characters for the first time sold for a record 1.26 million at auction, Dallas-based auctioneer Heritage Auctions said on Thursday. Marvel Comics No. 1 features the first appearances of characters i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019