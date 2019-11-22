U.S. says concerned about China's attempts to influence Taiwan's presidential vote
The United States is concerned about China's attempts to influence Taiwan's upcoming presidential election, the top U.S. official in Taiwan said on Friday, as China stepped up pressure on the self-ruled island ahead of the vote in January.
Brent Christensen, the de facto U.S. ambassador to Taiwan, told reporters in Taipei that the Chinese attempts are of concern to the United States.
Taiwan has denounced China for trying to interfere in its democratic process ahead of Jan. 11 elections for the presidency and legislature, including sailing an aircraft carrier group through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
