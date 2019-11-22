DJB waives off development, infrastructure charges for new water, sewer connections
Delhi Jal Board on Friday waived development and infrastructure charges for new water and sewer connections.
Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhiites will now have to pay just Rs 2,310 to get new water and sewer connections.
