Maharashtra: Shiv Sena corporator Kishori Pednekar elected as BMC Mayor

Shiv Sena corporator Kishori Pednekar on Friday officially elected as Mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Another Shiv Sena corporator Suhas Waadkarand was elected as Deputy Mayor.

Both were elected unopposed as BJP, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) did not field their candidates for the posts. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi started cleanliness campaign. We should also be part of this. We should also clean Mumbai with everyone's participation," Pednekar told reporters here after being elected.

There are 27 municipal bodies, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Aurangabad, where Mayoral elections were held. BMC has a total of 227 seats. While the Shiv Sena has 94 corporators, BJP, Congress, and NCP have 83, 29 and eight, respectively.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party's Usha Dhore was elected as a new Mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Dhore won with 81 votes while NCP's Swati Kate could manage to get only 41 votes.

The total strength of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is 128. 122 voted for mayor election today while 6 remained absent. (ANI)

