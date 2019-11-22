International Development News
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena corporator Kishori Pednekar elected as BMC Mayor

Shiv Sena corporator Kishori Pednekar on Friday officially elected as Mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai/Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 14:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 14:03 IST
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena corporator Kishori Pednekar elected as BMC Mayor
Shiv Sena corporator Kishori Pednekar speaking to reporters in Mumbai after she was elected as BMC Mayor. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena corporator Kishori Pednekar on Friday officially elected as Mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Another Shiv Sena corporator Suhas Waadkarand was elected as Deputy Mayor.

Both were elected unopposed as BJP, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) did not field their candidates for the posts. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi started cleanliness campaign. We should also be part of this. We should also clean Mumbai with everyone's participation," Pednekar told reporters here after being elected.

There are 27 municipal bodies, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Aurangabad, where Mayoral elections were held. BMC has a total of 227 seats. While the Shiv Sena has 94 corporators, BJP, Congress, and NCP have 83, 29 and eight, respectively.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party's Usha Dhore was elected as a new Mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Dhore won with 81 votes while NCP's Swati Kate could manage to get only 41 votes.

The total strength of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is 128. 122 voted for mayor election today while 6 remained absent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Germany dodges recession in third quarter thanks to exports, spending

Strong exports, state spending and consumers helped the German economy avoid a recession in the third quarter, detailed data showed on Friday, confirming a preliminary reading of a 0.1 expansion on the quarter. The Federal Statistics Office...

Lack of sleep far more harmful than thought: Study

Sleep deprivation is much more harmful to humans than previously thought, according to one of the largest sleep studies to date. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology General, is the first to assess how sleep depriv...

Exploring possibility of setting up offshore university campuses in India: Aus education minister

The Australian government is exploring the possibility of setting up offshore campuses of its universities in India, according to Australian Education Minister Dan Tehan.In an interview to PTI, Tehan said the issue was discussed in his meet...

ISI targeting defence personnel on social media, Army asks officers to change WhatsApp settings

ISI is continuing to target defence personnel on social media for gathering information as a new case has come to light where a Pakistani intelligence operative automatically added an Indian Army officer to a Whatsapp group after which the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019