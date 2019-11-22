Notices to lapse if House proceedings adjourned due to

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that notices given by MPs for raising issues of public importance during Zero Hour will lapse if the proceedings of the House in the morning session are adjourned due to disruptions. Usually, notices are carried over to the next day in case of adjournment of proceedings of the House during Zero Hour, which is scheduled every day from 1100 hrs to 1200 hrs.

However, Naidu said some notices can be allowed the next day after taking special permission. "Some people have developed a habit of disturbing the House in making their point of view and insisting it beyond a point and thereby stalling the House for a variety of reasons.

Then the Chairman adjourns the House because I don't want ugly scenes to be seen by the people," he said. "Members think that automatically if they (notices) are not taken up today, they will be taken up tomorrow. Hereafter, except by taking special permission, they will not be repeated again," he ruled.

The Chairman also directed that no placards, newspaper articles, air purifiers or masks should be displayed in the House. "Nothing should be displayed in the House," he said, and warned of action against it.

Naidu objected to letters written to him being leaked in the media even before he receives it and said the Chair would not come under such pressure tactics. He warned against running commentary by MPs and defying the Chair, saying he will "name" such members.

Naidu said it is the Chairman's prerogative to allow or disallow discussions under a particular rule. Observing hat Rajya Sabha is currently holding its 250th session, the Chairman said members should cooperate in running proceedings of the House in a smooth manner.

Earlier during the Zero Hour mention, Partap Singh Bajwa (Congress) raised the issue of scam in the banking sector. He asked the Centre to give an assurance in the House that depositors' money is safe. Bajwa said there is a fear among people that their money is not safe in banks.

BJP members Ram Kumar Verma and Kirori Lal Meena demanded that the Centre should intervene in the issue of deaths of migratory birds in Sambhar lake in Rajasthan. Meena said there should be a proper enquiry into this issue. Amar Patnaik of the BJD demanded that the Centre should immediately release funds to Odisa for developing 'pucca' homes in the state which is prone to cyclones.

MDMK MP Vaiko demanded that announcements in airlines, especially when operating in a particular state, should also be made in regional language. Naidu said it was a genuine demand which the Civil Aviation Ministry should consider.

Rajmani Patel of the Congress raised the issue of alleged violation of environment and labour laws by cement manufacturers in Madhya Pradesh and demanded a government inquiry into their conduct. Ahamed Hassan (TMC) wanted Air India to start flights to Europe from Kolkatta, saying lack of connectivity was harming business and tourism in eastern states.

Viplove Thakur (Cong) wanted the government to make provisions for workers engaged in manual work of peeling cashew and coconut..

