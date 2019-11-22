International Development News
Country united on temple construction: Shahnawaz Hussain

  Jaipur
  Updated: 22-11-2019 19:42 IST
BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said here on Friday that the entire country is united in supporting the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The former Union Minister said two big issues -- the removal of Article 370 from Kashmir and the case of the Ayodhya Temple -- that were going on since independence have been resolved after the Modi government came to power at the Centre.

"Today the whole country is united to build Ram temple," he said. "Iqbal Ansari, who was fighting in Supreme Court on the issue of construction of the Ram temple, has also accepted this decision. But Asaduddin Owaisi is not ready to accept the court verdict. There has been solidarity with the temple construction in the country, brotherhood has increased. However, Owaisi does not accept this growing

brotherhood," Hussain said while talking to reporters at the BJP's state headquarters. Hussain described the alliance of the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP in Maharashtra as a mismatch, saying that despite being the number four party Congress has agreed to join hands with Shiv Sena for its greed of power.

On the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the people of the country and Jammu and Kashmir had ruined the plans of the Congress and the opposition parties who had thought that after removal of the special status there would be unrest in the Valley. Alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was accused of lying in the Rafale case, he said Gandhi should offer an apology for lying.

Targeting state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Hussain said that Gehlot should focus on the problems of Rajasthan rather than the Centre. He said the Congress is not able to keep itself united in Rajasthan and the chief minister does not want new leadership to come forward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

