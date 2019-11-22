Abrogation of J-K's special status ended 'crisis of credibility': Rajnath

Defence Minister here on Friday termed the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status a big achievement which ended the "crisis of credibility" in politics. "The abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is a step which ended the crisis of credibility in politics. There was a belief in people that in politics whatever is said is not done. But we did what we say," he said.

The defence minister said they had promised it in their manifestoes since the days of the Jan Sangh. "When we got the absolute majority, we fulfilled our promise," Singh said addressing a gathering.

The defence minister also claimed that since August 5--the day the special status was revoked--"no civilian was killed in Jammu and Kashmir". "On the other hand, our security forces have killed a number of terrorists and normalcy is returning there," he added.

