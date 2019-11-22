International Development News
Development News Edition

Case filed against AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi over 'hate'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 20:24 IST
Case filed against AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi over 'hate'

A case has been registered against AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi based on a court order on a private complaint that accused him of making hate speech at a public meeting in Karimnagar in Telangana in July this year, police said here on Friday. The case was registered on Thursday after receipt of the court order and investigations were on, they said.

Akbaruddin Owaisi is the younger brother of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owisi. The 14th Additional chief metropolitan magistrate court here had on November 16 ordered the Saidabad police to investigate the private compliant by an advocate and register a case and report (file a status report) before it on or before December 23.

The advocate had moved the court alleging that police did not take action on his complaint filed with them. He had also sought cancellation of Akbaruddin Owaisi's conditional bail granted to him in a case filed against him in 2012 for making a "hate" speech in Adilabad district.

He had contended that the AIMIM MLA's actions were deliberate and prejudicial to communal harmony. Akbaruddin Owaisi has denied he made any provocative remarks in Karimnagar and claimed that some people were twisting his statements by adding words for political gains.

"My speech does not constitute any offence. I have not contravened any provision of law," he had said in a statement earlier..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

HMSI plant workers stage protest march; co alleges union instigating contractual workers

A section of workers of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter Indias HMSI Manesar plant on Friday took out a protest against the companys decision to sack contractual workers and suspend work at the facility. The march started from the plant to Gurg...

Cash worth Rs 1.09 cr seized in poll-bound Jharkhand

The police on Friday seized Rs 1.09 crore from two districts in poll-bound Jharkhand. During a vehicle checking drive ahead of the assembly elections, unaccounted cash worth Rs sixty lakh was seized from a vehicle at Satbarba area under th...

Consensus on Uddhav Thackeray to lead new govt in Maha: Pawar

The new government in Maharashtra will be led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Friday, signalling end of speculation on who will occupy the chief ministers post as efforts to install a non-BJP dispensa...

Efforts on to introduce BS-VI compliant buses: TN Govt

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said steps were on to introduce BS-VI compliant buses operating under the transport corporations. The Tamil Nadu government in the budget presented during the financial year had said it would introduce 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019