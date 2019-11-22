LJP youth wing stages protest on polluted water supply

The Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) youth wing staged a protest against the Arvind Kejriwal government on the issue of allegedly polluted water supply in the capital. The protest was led by LJP youth wing national president Sanjay Saraf and its Delhi wing president Bikas Kumar Singh on Thursday.

Singh, a doctor by profession, said that Delhi government has summarily rejected the recent report of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which stated that drinking water in the national capital had failed quality tests. Singh, who was recently appointed as president of LJP youth wing's Delhi unit, has been actively participating in political activities of the party. He is chief medical officer at a reputed North Delhi-based hospital.

