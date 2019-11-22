International Development News
Development News Edition

Democrats will not pass USMCA, Trump predicts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:03 IST
Democrats will not pass USMCA, Trump predicts

Washington, Nov 22 (AFP) US President Donald Trump on Friday said he does not believe congressional Democrats will approve the updated North American trade agreement he signed last year with Canada and Mexico. In another lengthy on-air dial-in interview with Fox News, the president said House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was too beholden to labour interests to take action.

"Richard Trumka has her mortified," Trump said, referring to the president of the AFL-CIO, the largest American federation of labor unions. "She won't do USMCA." Pelosi is currently in negotiations with the Trump administration over modifications to strengthen oversight of Mexican labor laws but has sent positive signals in recent days. She told reporters this month that passage in the House could occur "this year," adding that an agreement was "imminent" and the Senate could take up the matter quickly.

But Trump said Friday he doubted Pelosi would take the final steps. "I predict she won't even do it," he said.

A year ago, the United States, Mexico and Canada signed an update to the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement, changing rules on auto and digital trade, Mexican labor laws, intellectual property and dispute settlement systems for investors. Mexican lawmakers ratified the deal in June. (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Chief Minister Yediyurappa inaugurates Kalaburagi airport in north Karnataka

In a major boost to air connectivity in the state, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday inaugurated Kalaburagi airport, which is around 14-km away from the city. The Kalaburagi airport will improve the connectivity of north Karnataka wit...

Hyderabad: Official sets himself ablaze in front of police station

A police officer attempted to commit suicide by setting himself ablaze in front of the police station here on Friday. Saidulu, Circle Inspector CI of Balapur police station, said Today afternoon, Assistant Sub Inspector Narasimha attempted ...

Scotland to host Israel in Euro 2020 play-off

Scotland was drawn Friday to play Israel in Glasgow in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals next March, but Steve Clarkes team must win that and a one-off away tie if they are to make the finals. Scotland, who performed poorly in the main qua...

Trump calls for Senate trial if House of Representatives impeach him

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he wanted a trial by the Senate if the House of Representatives went ahead and impeached him. The democratic-controlled House of Representatives are conducting public hearings on the impeachment proc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019