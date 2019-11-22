NC, Cong workers join BJP in Jammu and Reasi

Several National Conference and Congress activists on Friday joined the BJP at separate functions in Jammu, Kathua and Reasi districts of this region, a saffron party spokesman said. Two prominent NC activists from Kishtwar -- Inderjit and Ranjit -- along with their supporters joined the party in the presence of senior leaders including Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta at party headquarters here, he said.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Raina said the BJP's commitment to work for the welfare of the people and the strong belief on "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwaas" policy has touched the lives of people living in the remote areas of the region. "The BJP believes that there is lot of work to be done for the welfare of the common masses and hence we need committed party activists who can serve the nation and the society without any self interest," he said.

The new entrants assured the BJP leadership that they would promote the party's policies with their "dedicated and selfless" working, the spokesman said. In another function in the Gool area of Reasi district, he said nearly a dozen senior Congress leaders including two block presidents, a youth leader and a retired excise inspector joined the BJP in the presence of party state vice president Rajeev Charak.

